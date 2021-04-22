Private Labs In AP Asked To Upload Covid Positive Reports On Website In 24hrs

Vijayawada: The district administration is taking steps to collect information on all Covid cases, and asked private laboratories to send all positive cases reports to the Medical and Health Department as soon as they receive them.

People are rushing to Government Hospitals, Area Hospitals, and Primary Health Care Centers in the district for Covid tests. For the Covid tests, more than 100 centers are collecting samples.

At the Joint Collector's office in the Krishna district, Joint Collector L Siva Sankar held a review meeting with officials on the Covid cases, hospital, and lab maintenance, and other Covid-related issues on Wednesday. He said the district administration has established a 104 call center to provide suggestions and other services to Covid patients.

Adding to this he said, the Covid control room has been created at the Sub-Collector’s office in Vijayawada and the data entry operator will be hired soon to upload the details of all Covid cases to the website. Problems will occur at Government Hospitals when all Covid positives are referred to the GGH for care and admission said, L Siva Sankar.

This meeting was attended by Sub-Collector HM Dhyana Chandra, Assistant Trainee Collector Sobhita, Project Director, DRDA, M Srinivasa Rao, DM, and HO Dr. M Suhasini, and other officials.