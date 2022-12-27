Prime Healthcare Chairman Calls On Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati : Prime Healthcare Foundation Chairman Dr Prem Sagar Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

Prime Healthcare is recognized as one of the top ten medical groups in the United States of America (USA) for managing 46 hospitals in 14 states.

The meeting with the Chief Minister was held in a cordial atmosphere and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy was his good friend and colleague, he said.

During his visit, Prem Sagar Reddy discussed various issues, mainly the health sector in AP. He appreciated the concept of family doctor initiated by the government and said that it is a great thing that 98 percent of doctors and medical staff are being recruited in the state.

I am ready to provide digital X-ray machines and state-of-the-art medical equipment to AP, he said, adding that 1,500 oxygen concentrators were provided to the government in a very short period of time during the Corona pandemic.

He further said that the Chief Minister has brought revolutionary changes in the fields of health, education, medicine, housing for the poor, and agriculture like his father and is getting accolades from all sections of the people , he said.

Prem Sagar Reddy also said that he was very proud to associate with the State Government and participate in the programmes.

Dr Prasad G Reddy, Dr Raghava Reddy, Medical Advisor NRI Affairs Vasudeva Reddy Nalipireddy, APNRT President Medapati Venkat and officials from CMO were also present.

