Presidential Polls: AP CM YS Jagan Supports Droupadi Murmu

Amaravati: Ahead of NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu filing her nomination papers today, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended to support her. If she wins Droupadi will be the first tribal woman to hold the position of President of India.

As per reports, the Chief Minister believes that it falls in line with the emphasis he has always given to the representation of the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, according to an official statement released by the YSRCP government.

In the last three years, Jagan has given utmost importance to the upliftment of these communities and in a recent reshuffle of the AP cabinet, 70 percent of the ministers were given to them. However, the Chief Minister will not be able to attend the filing of nominations by Draupadi Murmu due to the previously scheduled cabinet meeting to be held today. YSRCP Party Parliamentary affairs leader Vijaysai Reddy and Lok Sabha member P Midhun Reddy will attend the event.

Elections for the presidential post will take place on July 18.