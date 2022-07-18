Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cast the first vote as the polling process for the presidential election got underway at 10 am in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on (July 18) Monday .

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was the next to exercise his franchise.

Several Ministers including Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and Tourism Minister RK Roja were seen casting their votes. The ruling YSR Congress Party pledged its support to the NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The Opposition TDP has also extended support to Droupadi Murmu.

All the 11 members of the Rajya Sabha, 25 members of Lok Sabha from AP and 175 members of the Assembly will cast their vote in support of the NDA candidate.

The Election Commission has appointed 37 Observers for overseeing the arrangements of polling and counting during elections. The Commission has deployed one Observer for overseeing polling at each of the 30 places in the State and UT Legislative Assemblies and two observers for Parliament House.

Senior IAS officer Chandraker Bharti, has been appointed by the ECI as an Observer for the President’s election in Andhra Pradesh.

The designated Observers will take stock of election arrangements made for security and transportation of ballot boxes and election material by the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers and ensure free and fair elections.

The total number of electors will be four thousand 809, including 776 Members of Parliament and four thousand thirty-three Members of Legislative Assemblies. The counting will take place on 21st of July.

