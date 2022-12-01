President Murmu’s 2-day Andhra Visit to Begin on Dec 4: Itinerary Inside

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a 2-day visit to Andhra Pradesh December 4. Murmu, who is also a Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will take part in the Navy Day celebrations which is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on December 4. This is her first visit to the State after assuming the office of President of India.

Here is the tentative itinerary of President Murmu:

President Murmu will in Vijayawada at 10.15 am on December 4 and proceed to Raj Bhavan

She will attend a civic reception at Poranki village on the outskirts of Vijayawada

At 2.25 pm, President Murmu and AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will leave on a special flight to Visakhapatnam

At 3.25 pm, they will reach Naval Air Station INS Dega

At 4.05 pm, President will attend the Navy Day celebration at Ramakrishna Beach in Vizag

She will virtually inaugurate various projects of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

The projects which the President will inaugurate virtually in Visakhapatnam include National Open Air Range (NOAR) constructed at Kurnool, Advanced Night Vision Products Factory constructed at Nimmalur in connection with the Department of Defence, Central Road Transport, National Highways Department constructed a highway from Rayachoti to Angallu on NH-340, four-lane RBOB was constructed on NH-205, Six-lane grade separated structure, sliproads at ITC junction in Kurnool town on NH-44, service roads, and highways constructed in various areas along with Kambalapadu junction in the suburbs of Done, Ekalavya Model Residential School, Science Center constructed at Rajamahendravaram under the aegis of the Tribal Department, Road widening works on NH-342 from Mudigubba to Puttaparthi undertaken by the Central Road Transport, National Highways Department.

At 6.10 pm, the President will reach the Anantagiri Center of Eastern Navy and attend the Navy Day reception

Later, she will later leave for Tirupati from Visakhapatnam by a special flight.

On the morning of December 5, President Murmu will worship Venkateswara Swamy at the Srivari temple on holy Tirumala Hills

At 10.45 am, Murmu will visit the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati and interact with students, faculty members, members of women self-help groups and women achievers

At 11.40 am, the President will fly back to New Delhi from Tirupati airport

(With PTI inputs)

