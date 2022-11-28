New Delhi/Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu is slated to visit Andhra Pradesh to participate in this year’s Navy Day celebrations to be held in Visakhapatnam on December 4th, 2022. This would be her first visit to the State after assuming office as the President of India in July this year.

As the President is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, she would be attending the Navy Day fete as the chief guest. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also likely to attend the event.

🌊#Vizag is gearing up to celebrate #NavyDay2022 with the Hon’ble President of India#04Dec, 4 PM onwards... The city will witness an enthralling Operational Demonstration & a colourful illumination of Ships of #IndianNavy off RK Beach@rashtrapatibhvn@IN_HQENC @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/xFDdpJr9Bq — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 28, 2022

President Murmu will also virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development works worth Rs 2,013 crores in the state. The President’s schedule was released by Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat.

The President will arrive at Gannavaram Airport on December 4th at 2.15 pm. She will leave on a special flight to Visakhapatnam at 2.25 pm and reach Naval Air Station INS Dega at 3.25 pm. At 3.35 pm she will depart from Dega and reach Chola suite at Eastern Naval Headquarters and take rest for some time.

At 4.05 pm she will reach Ramakrishna Beach. On the occasion of Navy Day, she will inaugurate the Indian Navy's military exercises.

After attending the Navy Day celebrations she will virtually inaugurate from the same platform.

At 6.10 pm the President will reach the Anantagiri Center of Eastern Navy and attend the Navy Day reception hosted there.

She will depart from there at 7.30 pm and reach INS Dega and leave for Tirupati from Visakhapatnam by a special flight at 8 am. The President will arrive at Tirupati Airport at 8.40 pm.

Projects which the President will inaugurate virtually in Visakhapatnam:

-National Open Air Range (NOAR) constructed at Kurnool, Advanced Night Vision Products Factory constructed at Nimmalur in connection with the Department of Defence.

- Central Road Transport, National Highways Department constructed a highway from Rayachoti to Angallu on NH-340, four-lane RBOB was constructed on NH-205

-Six-lane grade separated structure, sliproads at ITC junction in Kurnool town on NH-44, service roads, and highways constructed in various areas along with Kambalapadu junction in the suburbs of Done.

-Ekalavya Model Residential School, Science Center constructed at Rajamahendravaram under the aegis of the Tribal Department.

-Road widening works on NH-342 from Mudigubba to Puttaparthi undertaken by the Central Road Transport, National Highways Department.

