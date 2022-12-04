President Droupadi Murmu Receives Civic Reception by Andhra Govt

Vijayawada: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday lauded the ruling YSR Congress government for being sensitive towards women in the state. Remembering the contribution of Sarojini Naidu in India's struggle for independence from the British, President Murmu said Sarojini Naidu, daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh, participated in Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Salt Satyagraha’.

Murmu made these remarks in her speech after attending the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Andhra Pradesh here. She thanked the Government and the people of Andhra Pradesh for their warm hospitality during her maiden visit to the State as the President of India.

She said Andhra Pradesh is one of the exemplary states in the country as it’s been blessed by rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali. The President also recalled poet Molla who composed a wonderful epic ‘Molla-Ramayana.’

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government felicitated President Murmu at a civic reception held in her honour in Vijayawada. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President. Murmu was presented with the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. She was accorded a warm reception by the Governor, Chief Minister, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on her arrival in the Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram.

