Preserving Dharma is Govt’s Mission: AP Endowments Minister 

Amaravati: Stating that the YS Jagan government’s mission is to protect ‘dharma’, Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said temples are being developed with funds from Common Good Fund (CGF). He said the Endowments department is carrying out the reconstruction of temples with Rs 270 crore funds from the CGF.

Speaking to reporters here onTuesday, Satyanarayana said currently 1330 temples are being developed while 1465 new temples are being constructed. One Additional Executive Officer (AEO) will supervise the reconstruction work of 25 temples, he said.

“The government is focussed on preserving dharma. If dharma is to be preserved, we need temples. Till January 4, we have spent Rs 68 crore on the reconstruction work of temples. The Endowments department is looking into the demand for providing land to Anna Dana Satram in Srisailam temple,” Satyanarayana added.

Also Read: Telangana Bachao Meet on March 10: TJS Chief Kodandaram