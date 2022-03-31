AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme and inspected the drones designed for comprehensive land survey using advanced technology.

During the review meeting held at camp officer here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to solve the previous problems of web lands in a most transparent manner and said to prepare SOPs on procedures to be followed in this regard. He said the land records should be prepared in such a way that they can’t be changed or tampered with and added that physical records should be prepared along with electronic records. He said the physical records also should be updated regularly and added to ensure the survey is conducted immediately once applied for sub-division.

The Chief Minister said the system should be corruption-free and stringent action should be taken against the corrupt and added that the registrations should be done at village/ward secretariats.

YS Jagan instructed the officials to set up Mobile Tribunals to solve land issues and said it would help to resolve the issues locally. He said there should be no controversies by the time clear title deeds are given to land owners. He directed the officials to involve Law Department in the process and added to prepare a road map in this regard. He said the state should be exemplary in terms of Land Surveys and Records.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 51 advanced drones will be operational for conducting land survey by April 5 and said another 20 drones are being procured to expedite the process and added that a total of 154 drones will be used for land survey. They said the drone survey was completed in 1441 villages so far and are planning to complete more areas by monsoon. They said purification of land records is being done along with the comprehensive land survey.

The officials said they would give web land application, village land register application, and village account register, along with land title deed, and added that they would update the land records as per village secretariats so that the issues raised due to web land will be resolved.

The officials said they laid plans to complete the land survey and issue clear titles in 5200 villages by the end of July 2023, 5700 villages by the end of August 2023, and 6460 villages by the end of September 2023. They said the first phase of taking Orthorectified Radar Image (ORI) images in villages will be completed by November, the second phase by December, and the third phase by January 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Revenue ) Dharmana Krishna Das, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, CM's Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, CCLA Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, Revenue Commissioner Siddarth Jain and other officials were present.

