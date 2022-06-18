Prepare Action Plan on Recruitment of Posts, Says AP CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on implementation of job calender and directed the officials to prepare an action plan on recruitment of posts, which were specified in the job calendar and not yet filled.

During the meeting held at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said 39,654 posts were filled in the year 2021-22 and reminded that 1.26 lakh permanent jobs were created in the village and ward secretariats after coming to power. He said another 50,000 people were taken into the government by merging RTC.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to fill vacancies in medical and health department by end of June, associate professor posts in higher education department by September and APPSC posts by March and said to prepare action plan in this regard. He said the state government has been spending lot of money on health and education and there won't be much benefit if posts are not filled in these sectors. He said the recruitment of teaching posts in higher education department including regular and contract jobs should be transperant and effective and directed the officials to prepare plans in this regard.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for recruitment of Police posts and said recruitment should be done regularly as per the plan. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 39,654 posts were filled in the year 2021-22 of which 39,310 posts were in medical and health department. They said 47,465 posts were notified of which 83.5 percent were filled in one year. They said 16.5 percent posts, which were about 8 thousand posts are yet to be filled of which 1,198 posts are in medical and health department.