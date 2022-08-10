Prepare Action Plan for Integrated Development of Govt Hostels: CM YS Jagan Directs Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on welfare hostels and said that an action plan is needed for integrated development of the SC, ST, BC and Minorities welfare hostels along with Gurukul schools.

During the meeting the Chief Minister told the officials here on Wednesday that he has personally seen some of the hostels and more needs to be done and this year all Gurukuls and hostels should be developed on a war footing under the Nadu Nedu programme.

We have development schools in the first phase under Nadu Nedu and work is underway for constructing additional classrooms. Similar approach should be adopted for development of welfare hostels and gurukuls

For decades, no one bothered about these hostels and gurukuls and it is for officials to take up this work and leave their mark on them not only in development works but also in the functional part of it and there should be a system for it, the Chief Minister said..

The budget should be increased for this purpose and prepare an estimate for good and hygienic conditions keeping in view the future of the students and set up a maintenance fund on the lines of school maintenance fund.

Wardens should be appointed in all hostels and other staff. A doctor should also be available under the Family Doctor concept. Nutritious diet should be provided and an estimate should be prepared for diet charges.

Previous government increased the charges only before elections. We have to take up permanent buildings for all hostels by next year and the existing hostels should be improved, CM YS Jagan added.

Ministers Ch Venugopalakrishna, Merugu Ngarjuna, CS Sameer Sharma, Finance Special Chief Secretary SS Rawath, BC Welfare Secretary B Jayalakshmi, Social Welfare Secretary MM Nayak, Minorities Secretary AMD Imtiyaz, Tribal Welfare Director M Jahnavi and other officials were present.

