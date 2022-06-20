Preparations for Atmakur Assembly Bypoll Complete, says CEO Mukesh Meena

Nellore: The state Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the byelection to the Atmakur assembly seat on June 23. State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena told reporters that the preparations for the polling have been completed.

There are a total of 2,13,330 voters in Atmakur constituency. The Chief Electoral Officer said 279 polling booths have been set up. Meena said the commission, along with the police team, have identified 279 sensitive polling stations.



Reiterating the model code of conduct, the Chief Electoral Officer said political parties should stop the campaigning drive now. He said on the polling day, the polling booths will have a three-tier security and the sensitive polling stations will be monitored through webcasting .

The by-election for the Atmakur seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest on February 21 last. The polling will be held on June 23 while the counting will be carried out on June 26 and the election process shall be completed by June 28.

