Pre-monsoon Effect: Rains Accompanied By Gusty Winds In East, West Godavari

After the steady rise in mercury levels, Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive pre-monsoon showers. IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds for East Godavari and West Godavari districts. There is progress in the southwest monsoon. As a result, the temperature in some parts of the district may decrease giving relief from the sweltering heat. Whenever it will rain, a drop of two to three degrees Celsius can be expected in the maximum temperature.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorms on Sunday. The areas affected were: JP Nagar, Hanumantha Nagar, Jayanagar, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Majestic, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Magadi Road and Nagarabhavi, etc. IMD issued yellow alerts for Bengaluru and coastal regions.

Intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days. IMD also tweeted that heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central & adjoining East India during next 3-4 days.