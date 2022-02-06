PRC Steering Committee Thanks AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: The members of the PRC Steering Committee met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday and thanked him for accepting their demands despite the financial constraints.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated that the employees are part of the government, and stated that he would be able to do many more good things with their cooperation. Despite State's finances depleting due to pandemics, the government is doing all that it can for employees and there is no place for him without employees' contribution.

The Chief Minister urged the employees not to let vested interests interfere, as it can spoil the environment, and told them to bring any of their problems to the committee’s (Ministers) notice for resolving them. He stated that the minister's committee will continue and would listen to any of their problems in the future.

Elaborating on the State finances, the Chief Minister said that exempting nine-month of IR from the given 30 months will put an additional burden of Rs 5400 crore, and similarly with HRA from January another Rs 325 crore will be borne by the government. With all the recurring expenditure every year, it would incur a burden of Rs 1330 crore, which is additional to the earlier announced PRC expenditure of Rs 10,247 crore, totaling about Rs 11,577 crore.

He said that the State revenues fell sharply due to unfortunate circumstances, where the state revenue was Rs 62,000 crore in 2018-19, it should have increased by 15 percent to Rs 72,000 crore in 2019-20, but fell to Rs 60,000 crore and the decline continued in the following years too. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the government was moving forward very positively in the matter of employees to benefit everyone.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed the abolition of the CPS policy and assured to bring a right solution in such a way, where the pensions will be increased exponentially. He said that the matter is being discussed and soon will be involving the employees too for expressing their opinions and concerns on CPS. He also stated that the regularisation of contract employees as per the roster basis will be taking place and promised to deliver better Andhra Pradesh for future generations.

Finance Minister Bugna Rajendranath, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Finance Ministry officials, and employees unions' representatives were present.