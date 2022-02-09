AMARAVATI: The PRC steering committee condemned the Government teachers' protest over pay revision and other demands and for rejecting the agreement reached between the Andhra Pradesh State government and PRC Sadhana Samithi.

Various teachers’ unions on Tuesday quit the steering committee of PRC Sadhana Samithi as a mark of protest and stated that they will not accept it

The PRC Sadhana Samithi said that in the case of HRA, we were given on par with the state of Telangana equally. The PRC JAC leaders said that we have seen that the PRC is given once in five years. Additional pension, CCA was also given, they said.

‘‘The teacher unions participated in discussions at every round. They should have come out of the negotiations at that point itself. They also said they would call off the strike. There are other external forces behind teachers' protests, " the PRC JAC leaders alleged.

Action should be taken against those who are falsely claiming to be teachers and spreading fake propaganda. Didn’t the teacher unions sit next to the ministers and talk? Were they not aware when they discussed the gratuity, outsourcing employees’ issue, they asked? The PRC JAC leaders questioned the teachers' union's attitude for changing their stance after initially agreeing to the arrangement.

