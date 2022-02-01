PRC Petition: Strike Won't Solve The Issue, AP High Court To Employees

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard a petition challenging the PRC GOs released by the state government and the issue of salaries related to the salaries of the government employees.

The High Court bench during the proceedings questioned the counsel as to how they knew that there was a cut in the salary even before it was deposited in their accounts.

The High Court said, “Initiating a strike even as the case was being heard in Court means putting undue pressure on the court. Employees going on strike will not solve the problem,” the High Court said.

AP Advocate General S Sriram told the court that the employees were unnecessarily panicking. Not a single rupee will be deducted for government employees, he stated.

The High Court has issued interim orders directing the government to pay their salaries without recovery as mentioned in the GO. The High Court directed the government to file a counterclaim as part of the inquiry and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

It is learned that Krishnaiah, president of the Gazetted Officers' Association, has filed a petition in the High Court alleging salary cuts in the PRC. The petition states that the service benefits have been reduced and sought the quashing of GO 1 which is contrary to Section 78 (1) of the rules.

