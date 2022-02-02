AMARAVATI: Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh (Public Affairs), Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy advised the employees' unions to hold direct talks with the government to resolve the issues related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and other issues. What would the employees achieve by going on a strike, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asked. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said that if there are any problems, they should be shown point-by-point, and what can be will be resolved. "Let's solve the problem without the need for a strike. The unions are holding on to only three demands. We are ready to solve employee problems. Let’s not complicate matters further, Sajjala stated. He also appealed to them to not stage protests amidst the COVID situation and it was not right to show their strength at this juncture. Sajjala also stated that the salaries were not reduced after the new PRC.

The (PRC) Struggle Committee announced it would go ahead with the proposed agitation programme, including the indefinite strike from February 7. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada police have rejected permission for a 'Chalo Vijayawada' demonstration to be held on February 3. Kanti Rana Tata, the Vijayawada police commissioner, in a press meet announced that no permission was granted to organise a protest in the city on February 3.

The government, on the other hand, said it was willing to constitute an 'Anomalies Committee' to sort out the employees' grievances and set right the wrongs if any. The Anomalies Committee will examine all issues and the government will act on that," Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma stated in a press conference. Please withdraw your idea of a strike. It is self-destructive. It does not benefit anyone, the Chief Secretary urged.

Also Read: PRC Petition: Strike Won't Solve The Issue, AP High Court To Employees

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Press Meet On PRC Issue