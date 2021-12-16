PRC Implementation Keeping In Mind State's Economy: Sajjala Ramakrishna

AMARAVATI: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM's camp office in Thadepalli on Thursday and briefed him about the discussion they had with the employees' unions on the Pay Recommendation Committee(PRC) issues.

Speaking to the media after the meeting AP government adviser ( Media) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the media, "We explained to the CM about the details after our meeting with state employee associations after yesterday's discussions. The issues related to the fitment and HRA were also told to him. The PRC will be implemented as per the financial condition of the state. Employees were also asked to cooperate and understand the same, he said. We will see to that there is no loss caused to the employees and meet expectations. Had not the economic situation been damaged by corona, things would be have been different, he rued.

We cannot compare ourselves to the past or with other states and we will resolve the issue at the earliest, he said. We have also requested the employee unions to postpone any form of agitation, they will speak to the Chief Secretary and take a decision regarding this. The Chief Minister’s mindset is to only do good for the employees' welfare. We will take a decision soon after the talks, Sajjala said.

The State government held talks with the employees' associations leaders for the second day on Wednesday for finding a solution to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Government Advisor (Public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and GAD Chief Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar held discussions with the employees’ union leaders in the Secretariat for more than seven hours. The Finance Minister and Sajjala discussed in detail, including fitment and HRA issues. The government tried to explain the financial situation of the government to the employees. However, the unions said the report of the secretaries' committee was not acceptable to them and demanded that the 11th PRC be implemented accordingly.

