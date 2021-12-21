PRC: Ensure No Reduction In Employee Wages After Fixing Fitment

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the officials to ensure the increase in the salaries of employees as there was a possibility of salaries decreasing based on the recommendations of the officers’ committee. The Chief Minister is particular that there should be some growth in salaries of employees after merging the 27% Interim Relief (IR) and fixing the fitment despite the finances of the State, he said.

The CM issued specific directions to the officials to resolve several non-financial issues raised by the employees’ leaders, he said. Stating that the officials will conduct talks with the employees’ leaders and explain the precarious financial situation, he said that the financial troubles are beyond imagination due to the outbreak of Covid. There was no such situation when the PRC report was drafted, he said.

Ours is an employee-friendly government and the Government has been implementing 27% IR for the last two-and-a-half years, Sajjala said. He said the committee of secretaries had explained to the employees about the state’s financial condition due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the CS‌-led committee of secretaries would meet with union leaders from Tuesday to address non-financial issues and find a solution.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting on the PRC with Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Finance CS SS Rawat, Chief Secretary, General Administration (Services), Shashi Bhushan Kumar, and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. (With inputs from TNIE)

