AMARAVATI: On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, General Administration Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash will be touring five north coastal Andhra districts to personally see the functioning and work in progress of various schemes.

The main purpose of his tour is to have a firsthand understanding of the works under Mana Badi, Rythu Barosa Kendras, Village Secretariats and YSR Village Clinics.

Starting from Srikakulam he will visit the villages for inspection in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts on November 9.

On the next day he will tour East and West Godavari districts.

During his visit, he will inspect the works on Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu Programme, functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Village Secretariats as well as construction of Rythu- Bharosa Kendras and Village Secretariats and YSR Village Clinics at the villages in the five districts.