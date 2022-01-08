Prakasam: YSR Statue Vandalised By Unidentified People
Unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Kopperapalem of Ballikurava Mandal of Prakasam district. They have not only damaged the statute but also set it on fire. Having learnt about the incident, police visited the village. Some villagers alleged that the TDP activists vandalised the statue as they want to defame the ruling YSR Congress party.
Also Read: AP Government Crackdown on Ganja Menace