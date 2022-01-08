Prakasam: YSR Statue Vandalised By Unidentified People

January 08, 2022

AMRAVATI: From the 10th to the 16th of this month, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has declared Sankranti vacations. According to the High Court schedule, Bhogi is on the 13th, Sankranthi is on the 14th, Kanuma is on the 15th, and Sunday is on the 16th. During these days, there will be no hearings at the High Court. From the 17th, the High Court will begin its regular sessions.