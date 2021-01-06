Prakasam Youth Cheated Of Rs 1.5 Crore In Online Fraud

A few youths from Prakasam district have been cheated through online gaming. Going into the details, a few youths from Prakasam district, Kondapi mandal, Pedakandlaguntaku downloaded a app. A few people chatted with the youth by putting the certificate online under the name of e-Commerce Company Limited. The youth opened an account with the details given by the app. People deposited Rs.600 to Rs.30,000 and Rs.50,000 directly from bank accounts into the app.

It is said that a commission of up to Rs.2 will be given on a deposit of Rs 600 and a person will avail this up to 30 times by pressing on the bubbles. If a person deposits Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh then they will be given Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per day. They can avail this for 30 times. They will also deduct 18 per cent GST on the commission. The youth used this app till December 25th. Later, they were unable to play the game through the app and nearly 30 people have lost Rs 7 lakh through this game. In Prakasam district, more youth have become victims of online fraud and said that more than 1.5 crore have been lost. Police said that they didn't get any complaints regarding this app.