Prakasam Woman Builds Temple For Dead Husband, Check Video

Prakasam: A woman from Andhra Pradesh has caught the internet by storm after erecting a shrine in memory of her late husband. The widow said that it was her way of honouring her husband's memories. The temple was built in the Prakasam area of the state, and a video of a woman performing puja there has gone viral.

Padmavathi, a native of Nimmavanam village in Podili Mandal, told local media that women in her family have always been observed ‘worshipping their husbands.' As a result, after her husband, Gurukula Ankireddy, died in a car accident, she chose to build the temple, according to sources.

The woman was shown on video bowing before a white marble bust-size statue of her late husband, with whom she had been married for 11 years.

Watch the video here:

The direct link to the video.

In remembrance of her late husband, the woman does a special puja and provides free meals with every Saturday and Sunday, as well as on full-moon days. She also said that people think that if they worship at this temple, something wonderful will happen to them.

The widow said that her husband returned in her dream a few days after his death and begged her to build a shrine for him, according to a report.

This isn't the first time someone has erected a massive monument in memory of their deceased spouse. In August of last year, a Karnataka businessman went viral after placing a statue of his late wife in his "dream home."