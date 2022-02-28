Prakasam: Three Children Playing Cricket Drown In Moosy River

In a very tragic incident three students who went to play cricket died due to drowning in the Moosy river. The incident took place in Nidamanuru, Tungaturu mandal of Prakasam district. The deceased were identified as Mahesh, Vasu and Jagan.

They had left their homes on Sunday evening to play cricket and later went missing. The family members of the children searched for them and the bodies were discovered floating in the river. The dead bodies of the children were sent to government hospital for postmortem.