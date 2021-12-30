Prakasam School Girl Pulls Car With Her Plaits

PRAKASAM: A sixth-grade school student enthralled the crowds when pulled a car with her two plaits on Wednesday.

The young girl in question T. Bindu (Soujanya)who is the daughter of sports coach Chittibabu from Markapuram town in Prakasam district, studied in the local ZP Balikonnatha school.

Crowds who had gathered at the Municipal Grounds in PSS Colony witnessed the feat where the 12-year old girl dressed in a sports outfit pulled a Maruthi car with her locks over a distance of 50 metres.

YSRCP Markapuram MLA K Nagarjuna Reddy who witnessed this first-of-a-kind of feat in the district congratulated Bindu.

