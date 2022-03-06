PRAKASAM: A video of two women dancing on the stage at the Telugu Desam Party Constituency meeting has gone viral on social media. The District level part meeting of the TDP was held on Saturday at a private marriage hall in Kondapi in Prakasam district K. Along with the TDP meeting, the birthday party of the grandson of the party's district president Damacharla Janardhan, was also celebrated.

The local leaders meanwhile arranged for a recording dance session with two women to ‘entertain’, the members until the senior leaders and the local TDP MLA Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy arrived The women were seen dancing to popular Telugu film items song numbers which was recorded and shared on social media, much to the embarrassment of the TDP senior leaders.

Watch; TDP Leaders Arrange Recording Dance Program In Meeting

