When it comes to humanity, there are no gender barriers for the police and this was proved by Hanumanthupadu Sub Inspector Krishna Pavani from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The SI was seen carrying an unidentified body on her shoulders to shift the body from the Hazipuram forest area in the hot sun for postmortem. She was photographed by locals when she was carrying the decomposed body which was wrapped in a cloth and placed on a bamboo stick on her shoulders and taken from the forest area where it was found.

This humanitarian act by a lady cop earned praises on social media after the picture went viral. YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy also shared her picture on his social media handle and lauded her service. The YSRCP MP said that the display of humanity in the line of duty was truly great and was an ideal to be followed. Walking three kilometers in the hot sun and carrying the body to send it for post mortem was commendable and showed her commitment to her duty, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Last year in a similar instance, a video of a lady SI K.Sirisha from Srikakulam carrying the body of a homeless man went viral on social media brings to the fact that women police in India are in no way inferior to their male counterparts.

