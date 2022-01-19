Prakasam-origin Girl Gaddam Meghana Nominated As MP in New Zealand

Tanguturu: Meghana from Tanguturu in Prakasam district has been nominated as a Member of Parliament for the 'Service Programs, Youth' section by the New Zealand government. Ravikumar, Meghna's father, moved to New Zealand in 2001 to start a real estate firm. Meghna has been interested in volunteer work since she was a child. In February, her father stated, she will be sworn in.

In New Zealand, a Telugu girl has received a rare honour. Gaddam Meghana, an 18-year-old from Tangutur in the Prakasam region of Andhra Pradesh, has been elected to the New Zealand Youth Parliament. Meghana was elected as a Member of Parliament for the 'Service Programs, Youth' sector during the election for the nominated MP post.

Also Read: AP Police Add One More Feather to Their Caps

Meghna is the candidate from the Walcott neighbourhood. Meghna's parents settled in New Zealand when her father, Gaddam Ravi Kumar, moved there in 2001 for employment with his wife of 21 years. Meghana was born and raised in Cambridge, where she completed her schooling at St. Peter's High School and participated in School Days charity activities.

Also Read: Let's Get Tesla to Telangana: Tollywood Celebrities Tweet

She used to donate to orphans by raising funds with her friends. Meghana is also at the forefront of providing refugees from other nations with education, shelter, and other services. She was elected a Member of Parliament by the New Zealand government and will be sworn in as an MP in February.