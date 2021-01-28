Prakasam Mother Poisons Minor Son, Ends Life

Mundlapadu: A tragic incident took place at Mundlapadu in Giddaluru zone of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

A mother poisoned her three-year-old son and then committed suicide. Family members rushed the unconscious child to a government hospital immediately.

The son was rushed to Nandyala Hospital for better treatment as his condition was critical. Police on learning of the matter rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation.