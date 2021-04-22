Prakasam Imposes Strict Curbs In 19 Mandals to Check Virus Spread

Prakasam: To control and contain the spread of covid-19 cases, local restrictions will be implemented soon in 19 mandals of the district, according to district collector Dr. Pola Bhaskara.

Addressing the media persons he said, covid cases were increasing over the last two weeks in the district. After assessing the situation the district authorities have decided to impose restrictions on the movement of the Public.

The 19 mandals are Ongole urban, Markapuram urban, Ongole rural, Chirala urban, Tripurantakam, Kandukuru urban, Singarayakonda, Chirala rural, Parchuru, Naguluppalapadu, Kanigiri urban, Kanigiri rural, Addanki urban, Tanguturu, Vetapalem, Darsi, Markapuram rural, Karamchedu and Martur.

People of these districts will be allowed to purchase essential commodities from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm. He said that the curbs will be in place for 10 days from the date of commencement.

He asked the covid-infected patients to visit medical officers for suggestions on whether to opt for stay at home-isolation or to get hospitalised. He added that there was no shortage of beds or oxygen. 18 special officers are monitoring the situations, said the District Collector.

He also added that, so far, 3,26,334 persons in the district have got vaccinated, including 36,822 people who received the two doses as of April 20. He said that the health care workers and frontline warriors must get the second vaccination dose soon.