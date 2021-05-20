Prakasam: First Black Fungus Death Reported In Chirala

Chirala: The black fungus disease is creating quite a stir in the Telugu states. The black fungus has caused concern among the locals in the Prakasam district. The black fungus infection has become a new headache for people who have been affected by the corona second wave.

The death of Shidda Suresh, a 39-year-old man from Para, a suburb of Chirala, due to black fungus has sent the alarm bells ringing in the town.

As per details, Suresh was a resident of paras and was making a living by doing odd jobs. He was infected with Coronavirus ten days ago.

Suresh was taken to a private hospital in Guntur for better treatment. Suresh contracted black fungus while undergoing treatment for Corona, it is learned. He was admitted to Sunshine Hospital in Hyderabad.

He underwent jaw surgery last Saturday. Suresh succumbed to his injuries. Suresh is survived by his wife and two children. Relatives mourned the death of Suresh, who was taken to Hyderabad for treatment four days ago.

Suresh's friends reach out to their resources to raise Rs 5 lakh, which they gave to his family for medical expenses. Suresh could not be saved despite all of these efforts.

Srinivasa Rao from Ongole is also being treated for black fungus infection at a private hospital in Chennai. Four black fungus cases came to light recently in Rims, a government hospital in Ongole. It is noteworthy that the symptoms of this black fungus are more common in some people who have recovered from corona infection.

Doctors say that the black fungus is caused when one stays longer in the ICU while being treated for corona. Those who are short of breath, consuming more oxygen, and consuming more steroids are susceptible.

Doctors suggest that black fungus can be prevented by taking precautions such as keeping blood glucose up, using steroids only on the doctor's advice, using clean water when taking oxygen therapy, and using antibiotics/antifungals under medical supervision.