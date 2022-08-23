AMARAVATI/PRAKASAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Chimakurthi in Prakasam district on August 24, where he will unveil the bronze statues of his father and late CM Dr. Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and late Buchepalli Subba Reddy a former legislator.

As per information by the AP CMO, the Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli at 9:45 in the morning and reach Chimakurthia at 10:35 am. At 10:55 he will unveil the statues at Buchepalli Subba Reddy Kalyanamandapm.

He will then proceed to BVSR Engineering College and address a public rally there.

At 12:40 he will return to his residence at Tadepalli in the afternoon and reach by 1:30 pm, the CMO release stated.

B Subba Reddy and YS Rajasekhar Reddy were good friends and the statues are being installed by former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasada Reddy and Prakasam Zilla Parishad chairperson B Venkayamma.

