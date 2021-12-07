Prabhas More Generous Than NTR, Bunny and Mahesh: Deets Inside

Tollywood actor and Rebel Star Prabhas' has always been generous when it comes to helping people during times of difficulties. This time he has also come forward to and donated Rs one crore towards supporting the flood-affected people of Andhra Pradesh who have been hit by heavy rains and floods in the past fortnight.

There has been extensive damage to property and many people have lost their homes in this disaster.More than 24 people have been reported dead and many others washed away in floods following incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh

Recently Jr NTR and Allu Arjun have donated money to the AP CM Relief Fund and joining them the Radhe Shyam actor has given more than these actors by donating one crore Rupees to the CM Relief Fund.

It may be recollected Prabhas also donated during the Hyderabad floods, gave Rs. 4.5 crore during Corona pandemic and has been extending a helping hand to many of his fans in his own way. Prabhas’ fans across the State of Andhra Pradesh are showering praises on the actor for this huge donation.

