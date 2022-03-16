Actor Prabhas who is known for his kind-hearted nature responded to the news of the death of his fan from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and came forward to provide financial assistance to his family. The Radhe Shyam actor donated Rs 2 Lakhs to the boys' mother named Usha Rani.

According to media reports, a 24-year-old fan of Prabhas named Muthayala Ravi Teja allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Tilak Nagar in Kurnool district after he was upset with the negative talk of the recently released Radhe Shyam movie.

A die-hard fan of Prabhas, the young man was working as a welder and his mother was a daily wage labourer. He had gone to watch the movie with his friends on Friday. He is said to have told his mother that the movie had flopped the movie and is said to have told his mother the same. He went into his room in the night and hung himself to a fan with a stole.

His mother who saw his body was shocked. The police were called and soon an investigation followed. This news of his death left Prabhas’s fans and social media users shocked.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam helmed by Radha Krishna has done good business at the box office. By day 2, the film had collected a whopping 119 crores worldwide despite the film receiving mixed reactions from critics

Also Read: Radhe Shyam Third Day Collections: Prabhas Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office