Poverty Should Not Stop Students From Pursuing Higher Studies, Says AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the main aim of the government is not only to achieve 100% literacy but also to ensure all the children become graduates. He said that by the grace of God, the government has taken up another programme. A fee reimbursement of Rs.686 crore for the 3rd quarter of this year was released to benefit 11.03 lakh students.

మన లక్ష్యం 100% అక్షరాస్యత మాత్రమే కాదు, 100% పిల్లల్ని గ్రాడ్యుయేట్లుగా నిలబెట్టడం కూడా. దేవుడి దయతో మరో మంచి కార్యక్రమానికి శ్రీకారం చుట్టాం. 11.03 లక్షల మంది విద్యార్థులకు లబ్ది కలిగేలా ఈఏడాది 3వ త్రైమాసికానికి సంబంధించిన ఫీజు రీయింబర్స్‌మెంట్ రూ.686 కోట్లు విడుదల చేశాం.1/1 pic.twitter.com/oi0YuHYzLK — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 30, 2021

CM YS Jagan further stated that poverty should not prevent anyone from receiving good education and reaching greater heights in their career. For the benefit of economically backward people, the state government has implemented a fee-reimbursement scheme and this scheme will be applicable to all the children in a family.

Andhra Pradesh government is striving hard for the development of educational institutions in the state and has come up with many schemes to help economically backward children.