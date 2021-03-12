Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on Pingali Venkaiah who designed the Indian Tricolor. He sent a letter to the PMO after his visit to Pingali's residence in Guntur.

In the letter, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his greeting to the honourable prime minister for taking the decision to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' programme to mark the 75 years of independence of our beloved country. The decision has overwhelmed 5 crore people of AP with overjoy and patriotic fervour.

Here are excerpts from YS Jagan's letter to PM Modi..