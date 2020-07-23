AMARAVATI: Portfolios have been allocated to newly inducted ministers Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna and Dr Sidiri Appalaraju On Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh cabinet and it resulted in a reshuffling of portfolios of four ministers.

As a part of the portfolio's allocation, Dharmana Krishna Das who was earlier handled the Roads and Buildings made as Deputy Chief Minister and allocated the Revenue, Registrations and Stamps portfolio.

Roads and Buildings Ministry which was earlier handled by Dharmana Krishna Das have been allocated to Minister Shankar Narayana.

Another newly sworn Minister Sidiri Appalaraju was allocated with Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Ministry.

The BC Welfare Department portfolio which was earlier handled by Shankar Narayana was allocated to Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna.

Meanwhile, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who was the Minister of Revenue, and Mopidevi Venkataramana, who is the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Marketing, have recently resigned from their minister posts in the Rajya Sabha. During the transition, the ministry was managed by Chief Minister Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ramachandrapuram MLA Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna and Palasa MLA Dr Sidiri Appalaraju were sworn in as new ministers in Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday, July 22.

Also, the newly-elected Rajya Sabha candidates Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana from the Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party took oath Yesterday.