Pope Francis to Install Archbishop Poola Anthony as Cardinal at St. Peter's Basilica Vatican City

Archbishop of Hyderabad Rev. Dr Poola Anthony has been announced as Cardinal. Pope Francis will install Archbishop Poola Anthony as a Cardinal today at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, Rome, Italy. A native of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh and Poola becomes the first Dalit cardinal.

He will be the First Telugu in the history of the Catholic Church to be given the title of Cardinal. He will be an elector for the future Pope Elections.

Poola Anthony, a native of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, was anointed as Archbishop of Hyderabad in January 2021.

Today, Pope is going to hold a Consistory in Vatican City to create the new Cardinals. The College of Cardinals currently consists of 229 Cardinals, of whom 131 will be electors.

Poola Anthony was born in Chindukur village in the Kurnool district. He joined the minor seminary in Kurnool and then studied at St. Peter's Pontifical Major Seminary in Bengaluru. He served as chairman of Youth Commission, AP Social Service Society, SC/BC Commission, Secretary-general and Treasurer of Telugu Catholic Bishops Conference.

