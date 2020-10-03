PULIVENDULA (AP): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father-in-law and eminent doctor in Kadapa district Dr EC Gangi Reddy was laid to rest here on Saturday evening amid tearful farewell from family members, well-wishers and thousands of admirers. Fondly called ‘Poor Man’s Doctor’, Dr Gangi Reddy passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad late on Friday night after a brief illness.

The well-revered medical expert, whom people across the Rayalaseema districts and beyond regard as a doctor with a healing touch, was cremated at the Samadhula Thota here in accordance with family traditions. Dr Gangi Reddy is the father of Bharathi, the wife of YS Jagan. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister led the funeral procession during which he walked down the streets of Pulivendula before bidding farewell to his father-in-law one final time. Scores of YSRCP leaders including MP YS Avinash Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, several AP ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs besides thousands of people participated in the funeral procession.

Before the final farewell to the doctor they loved most, many from the general public poured their hearts out in expressing their profound grief at the demise of Dr Gangi Reddy. Many recalled their own personal experiences with the gentle doctor, who they said, had never shied away from rendering his services to the public regardless of what time of the day it was.

Many were also seen expressing their amazement at Dr Gangi Reddy’s unswerving commitment to his profession and treating patients at his hospital even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic during the last few months.

Speaking to Sakshi TV, many people from Pulivendula and beyond narrated tales of how Dr Gangi Reddy would cure even the most complex ailments that could not be treated at other hospitals. Dr Reddy also had a stint as a Mandal Prajaparishad (MPP) member of Pulivendula between 2001 and 2005. He also undertook a paadayatra in 2003 from Pulivendula to the Kadapa collectorate to press for the distribution of seeds for rabi crops to farmers.