AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Backward Caste Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna said that poor students were deprived of education during Chandrababu's regime, but after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, students were now receiving high standards of education.

Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, he said justice was done to the Kallu Geetha Karmikulu during the YSR regime. He reminded that many people completed their higher studies thanks to the fee reimbursement. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken an important decision for the safety of the lives of these traditional workers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs in case of their accidental death. CM YS Jagan had also assured the subcastes under Kallu Geetha workers. The minister said that after YS Jagan came, the education system was radically changed and that in no other state were these kinds of decisions taken for the toddy tappers working in AP, and the Chief Minister has already taken the decision of reservation under the EBC category.

The chairmen of respective caste corporations related to the Geetha Karmika profession Gubbala Thammaiah (Shetty Balija), Madhu Sivaramakrishna (Gowda), Pilli Sujatha (Yatha), K. Santu (Eediga) participated in the press meet.

At the beginning of November, the AP government announced a five-year policy keeping in mind the benefit of toddy tappers in line with the liquor control policy which will be in effect for the period from 2022 to 2027. This new policy will benefit 95,245 Kallu Geetha Workers’ families in the state.

Special Chief Secretary to the Government Rajat Bhargava issued guidelines last week.

► Kallu rentals (Kistis) have been completely abolished by the government. Kallugita Karma Societies, Geeche Vaniki Chettu Scheme, and Scheduled Tribes in Scheduled Areas are given permission (license) for five years for toddy tapping.

► Workers who have suffered permanent disability during any accident are given appropriate training through the Alternative Skill Development Department and shown alternative means of income. Compensation will be paid by YSR Bhima Insurance Scheme.

► Increase in compensation from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh for accidental death. Of this, Rs.5 lakhs will be paid by YSR Bhima and the remaining Rs.5 lakhs will be paid by the AP government as ex-gratia.

► In case of natural death, his family will get compensation of Rs.5 lakh through the YSR insurance scheme.

► Steps will be taken to grow trees like palm and date palms under the NREGS, shelter bed development schemes. Measures will be taken to strengthen the canal banks, and river and sea shores to ensure that the palm and date palm trees are grown properly.

Also Watch: AP Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna Press Meet

Also Read: Five Years Of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra