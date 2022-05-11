Ponnuru TDP, Jana Sena Leaders Join YSRCP

Amaravati: Jana Sena and TDP leaders of Ponnuru in Guntur district joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday.

Guntur district Jana Sena former president Maadha Radha Krishna Murthy, Guntur district TDP Minority cell vice president Sayyed Subhani, former MPP Konda Siva Nagi Reddy and former municipal chairperson of Ponnuru M Shalini were among who joined the party. Ponnuru MLA Kilari Rosaiah was present on the occasion.

