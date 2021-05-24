Ponnur Doctor Offers Ayurvedic Treatment for Black Fungus Patients

GUNTUR: The rise in black fungus has created a larger panic than the coronavirus itself. The good news is that Ayurvedic doctors say that black fungus or the Mucormycosis which has become a serious threat to patients recovering from corona, can be completely cured with Ayurvedic treatment.

M. Srinivas Nayak (M.Sc., MD), an Ayurvedic doctor from Ponnur town, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh spoke to Sakshi reporters on Sunday and claimed that there was treatment for the black fungus cases in Ayurveda.

However, he clarified that these medicines should be used only under the supervision of Ayurvedic doctors. He said that as soon as the symptoms of the black fungus are noticed, the patients should immediately consult an Ayurvedic doctor. They can be cured in two methods of treatment while taking medication, he said.

First Method of Treatment

1. An Ayurvedic classical herbo-mineral preparation -Gandhaka Rasayana tablets should be taken twice a day after meals.

2. Take Khadiradivati ​​tablets twice a day before meals.

3. Take Panchathikthakam Ghrutham with 10 grams of lukewarm milk twice before meals.

4. Two tablets of Mrityunjaya Rasam three times a day.

5. Rinse your mouth with one gram of Subhra Bhasmam mixed with a glass of water every day.

Second Method of Treatment

1. Two tablets of Arogyavardhinivati ​​should be taken twice a day after meals.

2. Two tablets of Vishathundukavathi must be taken three times a day after meals.

3. Mix 10 grams of Mallasinduram with 100 grams of Haridrakhandam. Take three grams of this mixture with honey mixed in it, twice a day

4. Rinse your mouth with one gram of Tankana Bhasmam mixed in one glass of water every day.

NOTE: The treatment and time frame for the above-mentioned medicines should be taken only under the guidance of Ayurvedic practitioners and not prescribed as self-medication.

Also Read: Nellore: Krishanapatnam Ayurvedic COVID Medicine Ingredients List