Pomp, Gaiety Mark Andhra CM YS Jagan’s Birthday

Amaravati : Gaiety, pomp, social services and cake cutting marked the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister cut the cake at his camp office in the presence of his cabinet colleagues, public representatives, officials and well wishers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin were among those who conveyed birthday greetings to the Chief Minister.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life".

Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2022

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan tweeted "May Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara shower their blessings on you for your good health and long life and to guide you to lead the State of Andhra Pradesh on the path of progress and prosperity with your dynamic leadership".

I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on his 50th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/BwVxP8XHkp — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) December 21, 2022

Prominent personalities who conveyed their wishes on twitter included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, several Union Ministers and State leaders.

At the YSR Congress Party Central Office, Party General Secretary Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy along with party leaders cut a 500 kgs cake celebrating the birthday of the Chief Minister.

At AP Bhavan, New Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Lok Sabha MP Mithun Reddy and other MPs participated in the birthday celebrations by cutting a cake.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has achieved a record in blood donation with 1.30 lakh registrations. The previous record was held by South Africa with 72,000 registrations.

