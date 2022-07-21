Amaravati: The representatives of Polytechnic Lecturers JAC called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday and thanked him for resolving the AICTE Pay Scales-2016 issue which was pending for over six years.

Polytechnic lecturers JAC Convener C Rajendraprasad, co-Conveners Rammohan Reddy, Surendra Reddy, Raghunatha Reddy, and Balamohan, and Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Association President Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy were among those who met the Chief Minister.

