Polling Underway in Pending Muncipalilties, Panchayats and Nellore Corporation | Polling has commenced in 12 municipalities and city panchayats along with Nellore Corporation on Monday at 7 AM. Voting will continue till 5 PM in the evening.The counting of votes for the municipal elections will take place on the 17th.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has won 8 divisions unanimously out of the 54 divisions in Nellore Corporation. Polling is going on for 45 divisions. There are 206 candidates in the fray and. 4.47 lakh people will exercise their right to vote. As many as 384 polling stations were set up with 4,000 election staff taking part in the duties.

Municipalities: Polling has started for Kuppam, Akividu, Jaggayyapeta, Kondapalli, Dachepalli, Gurjala, Darshi, Buchireddypalem, Bethancharla, Kamalapuram, Rajampeta and Penukonda municipalities.

City Panchayats: Polling is going on for 20 wards in Buchireddypalem City Panchayat. There are 79 candidates in the fray and more than 38 polling stations have been set up with about 400 personnel on polling duty. Around 45,463 people will exercise their right to vote.

Kuppam Municipality: Polling is going on for 24 wards in Kuppam municipality which has been in the forefront as it is in the Kuppam Assembly Constituency which is the home turf of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Around 39, 261 voters will exercise their franchise for which 48 polling stations have been set up. 500 police officials have been deployed and tight security has been maintained to avoid any clashes here.

Authorities have made all arrangements to complete the polling in the pending wards / divisions in various municipalities, city panchayats and various municipalities, including the Nellore Municipal Corporation. In a peaceful manner. Election material required for polling was distributed on Sunday.

The elections are being held for 353 divisions, wards in 23 corporations, municipalities, and city panchayats across the state of which 28 were declared unanimous where the polling for the remaining 325 seats will be held today. A total of 1,206 candidates, including YSRCP, TDP, BJP, and Independent candidates are in the fray for these posts. A total of 8,62,066 people will exercise their right to vote in 908 polling stations. Of the total polling stations, 349 were identified as problematic, 239 as highly problematic, and 38 as normal.

In addition, video recordings of the polling process in these sensitive areas will be made available as per the directions of the Election Commission and webcasting will also be carried out.

