AMARAVATI: Polling has begun for four Rajya Sabha seats In Andhra Pradesh in the assembly hall on Friday, June 19. Polling started at 9 AM and will last till 4 PM. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with the party MLAs will cast their vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. The results will be declared at 5 PM. YSR Congress party all set to win in the four seats as it has enough strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Election Returning Officer and Assembly Secretary P Balakrishnamacharya have reviewed all teh arrangements, prior to the starting of elections.



If all 175 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly exercise their franchise, each of the four candidates will need 36 early votes to be elected for the Rajya Sabha seat. likewise, if the number of members who were casting their votes decreases, then the number of votes required to win in the election will also be decreased.

AP State government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad and MP Vijayasai Reddy were sitting in the polling booth, on behalf of YSRCP candidates.

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Alla Ayodhya Ramiredy and Parimal Natwani are the four members who competed for the Rajya Sabha seats from YSRCP.

Varala Ramaiah is contested for Rajya Sabha seat from the Telugu Desam Party, despite they don't have the majority of votes in the house.

On the other hand along with Andhra Pradesh, Rajya Sabha elections for 19 seats were kick-started across eight states today. Four Rajya Sabha seat in AP Karnataka and Gujarat, three seats each from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Two seats from Jharkhand, and one seat each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.