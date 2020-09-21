This Politico Is Spending Most Of His Time In Farmland!

Where is motor-mouth politician JC Diwakar Reddy these days? JC who is known for his no-holds-barred comments and aggressive approach is dead silent these days. Not just that, he is rarely seen in public these days. For the last six to eight months, he is not visible at all.

Ever since his brother JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested twice in connection with the vehicle registration scam and for abusing the policeman on duty, JC Diwakar Reddy has suddenly fallen silent. These days he rarely comes into the public. Sources close to JC brothers say that he is confined these days to his farm land. JC is busy clearing the farm land and removing the weeds. In his free time, he is relaxing in the farm land. Even those who want to meet him, will have to travel all the way to the farm land.

Sources say that JC brothers are worried about the firm action by the AP Government, which is making them pay for their acts of omission and commission. The bravado is clearly missing. Even JC Prabhakar Reddy is keeping a low profile these days. The travel company run by the JC brothers ran into problems over using the same registration for several vehicles and getting the registrations done in Nagaland to circumvent the emission norms.