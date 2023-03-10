Political Conspiracy Behind CBI Investigation: MP Avinash Reddy

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before CBI officials in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder case of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

This is the third time that Avinash Reddy is appearing before the central agency, which is probing Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

Speaking to the media, Avinash Reddy alleged that there is political conspiracy behind the CBI probe into the case.

“I have approached Telangana High Court after CBI put down my request to record the entire investigation process audio and visually. I had already told the media that the CBI officials are side lining the investigation. The officials are only recording the statements which will be used for conspiracy. It is very funny that he was murdered for an MP ticket. A day before his death, Vivekananda Reddy had participated in the election canvassing on behalf of YSRCP and asked the people to vote for MLA candidate Raghuram Reddy and MP candidate Avinash Reddy (me). CBI can interrogate the MLA candidate Raghuram Reddy and the people of the constituency. But the investigative agency has not done it that way. CBI has no thought of unearthing the real facts in connection with the case.The investigation has been taken in a direction to achieve a particular predetermined outcome by targeting certain,” MP added.

Avinash Reddy said that there was nothing on record to substantiate the allegation that he had plotted the murder. He said that they were twisting facts to frame him.

