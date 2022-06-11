Police Speeds Up Kidnap Case Of 3 Year Old In Vijayawada

A three-year-old girl was kidnapped by an unidentified person in the Vijayawada railway station on Thursday afternoon. The Railway police officials have filed a case and formed five special teams to trace the kid. According to the Vijayawada government railway police (GRP), the kidnapped girl was identified as Shaik Shafeeda whose parents are ragpickers.

Police are examining the CCTV footage at Vijayawada Command Control Room. Police found the baby was taken from the railway station to the Nehru Bomma Centre area. Police inspected areas like Chittinagar, Panja Centre, Vagu Centre and Dairy Factory Sithara Centre. The CCTV footage was sent to various police stations in the city. Police are investigating all the angles to trace the baby.

According to the police, a woman approached the child who was playing on platform number 10 of the Vijayawada railway station. She lured the kid with chocolates and abducted the girl. It is said that at that time, the mother of the kid was sleeping and her father was not there. After a few minutes, the mother of the child noticed that her kid was missing. She immediately approached the police and GRP filed a case. Police retrieved CCTV footage on the premises to identify the accused. Police said that "The entire event of Shafeeda's abduction was recorded in the CCTV cameras. After forcibly taking the child, the woman was seen moving towards Nehru Nagar, which is a km away from the station."

