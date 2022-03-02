MACHILIPATNAM: Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from several States praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh State Government in the speedy and direct redressal of complaints through the Mahila Police in the Village Secretariat system.

They also appreciated Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal for conceptualizing and conducting 'Pratyaksha Spandana (Direct Response)' - connecting all villages directly to the police service delivery grid to solve problems of people who cannot visit police stations due to various reasons through video conferencing from the Village Secretariats. The SP briefed 87 IPS officers from across the country who are on their mid-career training program at the National Police Academy in a webinar held on Tuesday from his office about the programme.

The officers lauded the Village Secretariat system which was conceptualized by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to help serve people at the grass-root levels. This included bringing the criminal justice system closer to remote villages through the AP Mahila Police force.

SP Siddharth Kaushal stated that women living in the interior areas can visit the Village/Ward Secretariats and contact the police officers and address their problems. The villagers, particularly elderly women, sick women, and others can visit the Village Secretariats and take the help of Mahila police.

Instead of waiting for hours at the police station to report their problems, women in their villages can book a time slot from the Village Secretariats through this programme. Along with the SP, officers of the police station at the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Sub Inspectors(SIs) Circle Inspectors (CIs) levels in their area were also given the opportunity to voice their concerns directly with the police officers through video conferencing. The problems related to women's issues can be intimated to the SP, DSP, CIs, and SIs through video conferences, he explained.

The SP can direct the subordinates to sort out the problems of women on the spot in the video conference. The SP said the Pratyaksha Spandana promotes friendly policing using technology. It is very useful to the people and the police staff as transparency is maintained in the services and also saves time.

